KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was struck and killed after helping get a goose out of traffic early Tuesday morning in unincorporated Elgin Township.

At around 6 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1200 block of St. Charles Street on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police believe Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago, pulled over on the side of the road to help remove a goose from southbound lanes of traffic.

At some point, he was struck by a 2012 Chevy Express van, driven by Juan Padilla-Regalado, 29, of Elgin. Arqan was pronounced dead at the scene.

No citations have been issued at this time.