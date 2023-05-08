BATAVIA, Ill. — A man was arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a DUI-related crash in Batavia on Sunday evening.

Just after 5:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South River Street on the report of a traffic crash.

Police believe a motorcyclist was southbound in the same block when they were struck from behind by a Chevrolet van, driven by Luis Aca-Osorio, 38, of North Aurora, that was also southbound.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected and the motorcycle became pinned underneath the van.

The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Following an investigation at the scene, Aca-Osorio was accused of being drunk and placed under arrest.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing another death, reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.