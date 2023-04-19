NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Berwyn police are warning the public about a possible large gathering at North Riverside Park Mall on Saturday that may be similar to what occurred in downtown Chicago last weekend.

The Berwyn Police Department have received credible information that suggests a large gathering is being planned for this Saturday, April 22, at the North Riverside Park Mall.

Berwyn PD believe the gathering has the potential for public disturbances and acts of violence similar to what happened in downtown Chicago on Saturday, April 15.

The Berwyn Police Department are working with North Riverside and other neighboring jurisdictions to address the potential threat.

Law enforcement asks that residents report any suspicious activity that might be related to this gathering to the Berwyn Police Department.