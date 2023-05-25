HINSDALE, Ill. — Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a high-end boutique shop in west suburban Hinsdale.

At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, surveillance video captured at least seven people arriving in two SUVs at Kelsey’s Boutique, police said. Moments later, the group is seen on video using a sledgehammer on a glass door of the business.

Once inside, police said the offenders swiped several items in less than two minutes.

The store reopened Thursday after being closed on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hinsdale police.