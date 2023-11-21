LISLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after two children, ages 4 and 1, were found stabbed and ‘covered in blood’ after a homeowner alerted police in Lisle, authorities said.

According to police, around 5:25 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, Lisle officers were called to the 1900 block of Matson Lane “after the homeowner indicated that a person known to him was in the house armed with a knife.”

Also inside the house were the homeowner’s two children, police added.

Arriving officers rushed into the residence and located the two injured children, who were rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Officers also located a woman inside the home, who was taken into custody.

Lisle police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. An update is pending the completion of the investigation.