OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police in Oak Forest are looking for four suspects after over 20 firearms were stolen from a gun range.

At around 3:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle Gun Range, located in the 5900 block of West 159th Street.

Upon arrival, police said they located a stolen vehicle that had been used to ram the building to gain entry.

Approximately 23 firearms were stolen. The following surveillance photos were made available.