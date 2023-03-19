YORKVILLE, Ill. — Four people were injured and a driver was charged with DUI after a crash Sunday afternoon in Yorkville, according to police.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. near Route 47 and Galena Road.

According to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department, a driver, 44, of Aurora, side-swept two cars in the other lane and then hit another car head-on.

Officers arrived and found the four vehicles involved in the crash went into Rob Roy Creek, but they weren’t submerged.

Four people were taken to Rush Copley Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the release.

The 44-year-old driver, of Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.