OAK BROOK, Ill — Three Chicago women have been arrested after stealing merchandise from the Ulta beauty store in Oak Brook and then leading police on a pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Oak Brook police responded to the Ulta store on the 2100 block of West 22nd Street on reports of a store theft on Monday.

Three women from Chicago, 27-year-old Damoncia Stewart, 28-year-old Omesha Hawkins, and 32-year-old Onegua Hawkins, reportedly entered the Oak Brook Ulta store around 3:15 p.m. on Monday and stole $300 worth of items before leaving the store without paying.

The group allegedly fled the scene in a BMW that Oak Brook police were able to later locate after the car drove down a one way street near the 22nd Street and Midwest Road intersection.

Police attempted to pull over the BMW allegedly being driven by Stewart, but she tried to avoid authorities by weaving in and out of lanes, driving on a median to pass other vehicles, and then drove between cars waiting at a stop light.

The BMW came to a stop after crashing into two other vehicles and all three women were taken into custody.

Stewart has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding. The Hawkins have been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

The trio will make their next court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 26.