WHEATON, Ill. — Three people have been charged after allegedly stealing children’s boots from a Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook Tuesday and then leading police on a pursuit.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers with Oak Brook police received a call for a retail theft at Nordstrom Rack, located in the 2100 block of West 22nd Street.

Upon their arrival, officers activated their lights and sirens at which point the vehicle suspected of being involved in the theft, a Mazda 6, intentionally collided head-on with the officers’ car.

After a pursuit, which the Mazda allegedly reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, the vehicle was stopped southbound on I-294 — just south of 75th Street.

Jaquay Shines, 25, of Chicago, Doniesha Chew, 23, of Phoenix, and Terrance Reed, 37, of Chicago, were taken into custody and charged with burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and criminal damage to government property.

Following a preliminary investigation, police allege the trio stole four sets of children’s boots from the store.