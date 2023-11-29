ELMHURST, Ill. — Two decades after the terror attacks on 9/11, the Elmhurst Fire Department wants to create a memorial dedicated to the tragedy’s victims and heroes.

A professional artist, Jason Peot has been commissioned to create the piece from a donated 13-foot steel rail from under the subway of one of the towers. The homage of public art will go just in front of Fire Station No. 2 off York Road.

“The rail is sort of the genesis of the piece,” Peot said. “It’s a heavily conceptual piece being a memorial to 9/11 and first responders.

“The structure looks a little bit skeletal, like the remains, but it’s really intended to be more hopeful, a kind of rebuilding monument to the towers.”

For most, 9/11 is a step back in time that many observed from afar. For Elmhurst Fire Chief Dick Dufort, firefighter Kevin Cork and Deputy Chief Steve Reynolds, the timing seems right for a country so united on Sept. 12, 2001 and what many feel is now divided.

“We can all draw upon it now and see how the country came together back then and maybe we can move towards that today,” Dufort said.

All three firefighters and a host of others from the department rushed to New York in the days, weeks and months after the attacks.

From left to right: Elmhurst Fire Chief Dick Dufort, firefighter Kevin Cork and Deputy Chief Steve Reynolds (Photo/WGN)

“The smell in the air, it was concrete dust,” Cork said. “It was smoke. It was just real odd.”

SEE ALSO: September 11th Anniversary

Cork also remembers how grateful the families of their counterparts were, as well as New Yorkers in general.

“The families, they would come up to you and they would give you a hug,” Cork said. “They would tell you, ‘Thank you.’ I had a family ask us where we were staying and we told them, ‘We’re staying at a hotel,’ and they said, ‘No, you’re not. You’re coming to my house.'”

Dufort remembers getting off his shift and watching events unfold at home with his wife, who asked the question posed by a country of countless anxiety-ridden Americans, too. How will those people get out of those towers?

Dufort replied: “They’ll get up there eventually to put the fire out and get the people out but little did we know what was going to happen that day.”

Years later, a campaign is underway to raise the money for the sculpture, which is tagged at $200,000.

“The more we raise, the more elaborate we can get,” Reynolds said.

Peot, a resident of Elmhurst, said he plans to use stainless steel for the structure’s longevity.

“It’s an outdoor piece, so it has to last forever,” he said.

The husband and father said he is excited about the opportunity to create something meaningful.

“They can bike past here on the way to the pool and say, ‘Yeah, my dad did that.’ So yeah, it is cool,” Peot said.

Elmhurst Fire has already contributed $30,000 and has received assurances from local businesses they will also contribute. Personalized paver bricks are expected to be sold to the public soon.