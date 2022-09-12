LISLE, Ill. — A man found unresponsive on a west suburban roadway early Monday morning was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Around 5:45 a.m., first responders in Lisle responded to the corner of Ogden and Yackley. An ambulance transported the male pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a vehicle struck the man and the person behind the wheel continued driving following the collision.

Authorities will release the victim’s name following next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident

should call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at (630) 271-4200.