OSWEGO, Ill. — The chief of the Oswego Police Department will retire in June after 27 years with the department.

The village announced Chief Jeff Burgner’s retirement on Friday.

Burgner, who was hired as a police officer in 1996, will retire on June 13. He was appointed as chief in 2014.

A new police chief hasn’t been selected yet. The village said the process to select a new chief will happen in the coming months.

“It has been my honor and privilege to work with the amazing men and women of the Oswego Police Department,” Burgner said in a news release. “I will forever be thankful for the friendships, support, and dedication from everyone I had the privilege to work with.”

Before serving as chief, Burgner was an officer, detective, sergeant and captain.

“There is not enough that can be said about Jeff’s commitment and contributions to Oswego,” Village President Troy Parlier said in the release. “He has led a first-class operation that has always kept our community’s safety and wellbeing as their priority. It has been my privilege to be associated with Jeff and this organization these past four years.”