OAK PARK, Ill. — One person is in the hospital after a building exploded in Oak Park early Wednesday evening.

According to Oak Park village officials, the Oak Park Fire and Police Departments were called to the 200 block of South Maple Avenue on reports of a fire with collapsed wall sections.

Officials said one was person was taken from the scene to Loyola university Medical Center, where their condition is unknown at this time.

First responders are asking locals to avoid the area as emergency crews work to process the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.