OAK BROOK, Ill. — Several people were injured, one critically, after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook.

The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. near the 139.5-mile marker of I-88 eastbound.

According to the Oak Brook Fire Department, the driver of the pick-up truck was trapped inside of the truck, which was on fire. Several bystanders tried to rescue the driver.

Firefighters arrived and pulled the driver from the truck.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and another person was taken to another hospital and is stable, the fire department said.

Several bystanders were evaluated after being exposed to heat and smoke from the fire, but refused further treatment.

Additional details haven’t been released.