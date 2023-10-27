LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — Parents are set to gather for an emergency meeting tonight after a martial arts teacher at a Northwest suburban taekwondo academy was arrested earlier this week and charged with several counts of child pornography.

The meeting is set to take place at Ha’s Taekwondo Academy on Randall Road in Lake of the Hills, where 29-year-old Allen Nguyen worked before being arrested Tuesday morning by the Huntley Police Department.

According to Ha’s, the meeting will be an opportunity for parents to express their concerns as the martial arts school emphasizes its commitment to regaining the community’s trust by bringing in a professional and implementing new security programs.

Huntley police said Nguyen is facing four felony counts of possession of child phonography after the department completed a four month investigation into the matter, but police also said the arrest bears no connection to the martial arts school.

According to a sign on the front door of Ha’s Taekwondo, the business is closed through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

A letter issued by the martial arts school to concerned parents said in part, “The recent arrest of our former employee, Allen, has been concerning to both the school and our students’ parents. This employee had no criminal record or any warning signs. According to the Huntley Police Department, there is no connection between the arrest and our school.”

Nguyen is currently being housed at the McHenry County Jail, where he awaits his next court date.