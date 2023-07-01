LISLE, Ill. — A single-family home in west suburban Lisle was destroyed in an explosion Saturday evening.

According to emergency responders, no one was hurt. Neighbors in the area say the family was away on vacation.

The stench of smoke hung in the air as debris remained scattered throughout the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Road. The large blast prompted several emergency responders, fire, police, Com-Ed and Nicor gas officials to investigate its origin.

Tony Kfoury was home when the blast occurred.

Photo courtesy of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department Photo courtesy of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department

“I just heard the explosions. My house shook up,” he said. “I went out to take a look and found a flattened house .”

Neighbor Catie Oddo said the explosion rattled the area.

“I was in my house, and all of a sudden, we heard a huge boom and the whole house shook. Our chandeliers fell down, our doors broke open and there was a huge puff of black smoke. All the debris was in the air. It was the craziest explosion I’ve seen or been a part of,” Oddo said.

Some neighbors reported feeling the blast nearly a mile away.

“We’re having dinner, we’re eight blocks away and we thought we heard a gunshot and we walked around the house, thinking, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how loud it was,” said Rocky Ruggiero.

Neighbors say the family was out of town on vacation.

Lisle-Woodridge First District Chief Krestan said fires continue to flare up at the site of the home. Once secured, investigators will work to determine what caused this massive explosion.