OAK PARK, Ill. — A newspaper delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Oak Park.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Elmwood. Police said the victim was delivering newspapers and was out of his vehicle when approached by four juvenile males. One displayed a pistol, according to police.

The juveniles drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was tracked via OnStar and located on Harlem and Jackson. The offenders fled on foot but were later caught and taken into custody.

Police said the gun was discovered in the vehicle.