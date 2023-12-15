OAK BROOK, Ill. — Earlier this week, Oak Brook police officer spotted a car wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a jewelry store in New York and gave chase. When the pursuit ended on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police say they found one man wearing a $90,000 necklace reported stolen in the East Coast robbery along with several weapons.

The 18-mile, high-speed pursuit on Wednesday included several suburban police departments as well as the Chicago police helicopter. The car’s three occupants bailed near 6400 West Higgins in Chicago and were arrested soon after.

“Officers found a loaded Glock 29 with a laser, an extended magazine and a switch that converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and a loaded Glock 19 with a fifty-round drum magazine and a defaced serial number,” said a release from DuPage County state’s attorney Bob Berlin’s office.

Jeremiah Dawson Isaiah Dukes Travon Garland

The men are now facing several felony charges including one count of being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a loaded machine gun. A DuPage County judge denied the defendants’ request for pre-trial release.

Specifics about the New York jewelry store robbery weren’t immediately available.