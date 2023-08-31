BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The Brookfield Zoo has welcomed a new member to its antelope family.

For the second time in less than a year, Brookfield Zoo’s nyalas — Zola and Hamilton — are parents to a calf. The 14-pound male calf was born on Tuesday, Aug. 29. He’ll join two other siblings, nearly 3-year-old Leah and 9-month-old Zuri.

In the next 14 months, the male calf, which is twice the size of the female, will develop its adult coloring, which will include a shaggy dark brown to slate gray coat with diminished body stripes, long hairs along its underparts, and a mane of thick black long hairs and yellow-tipped spiraled horns.

A male nyala calf born at Brookfield Zoo on August 29 can been seen in the antelopes’ habitat with his mom and other members of the herd. (Photo: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, the nyala population is stable and is listed as “least concern.” The species still has threats, zoo officials added, including habitat loss due to agriculture and cattle grazing and hunting.

Currently, there are nearly 100 nyalas in 16 accredited North American zoos.