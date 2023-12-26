KANE COUNTY, Ill. — New efforts are underway to solve a Kane County mystery, more than 40 years after the bones of a woman were discovered inside a Batavia apartment.

In 1978, while renovating an apartment building, a woman discovered a human skull within the walls.

Batavia police were called and were unsuccessful when they tried to determine the person’s identity, but now, thanks to new DNA technology, there’s renewed hope the person can finally be identified.

“There’s a family right now that’s wondering who this person is and we’re going to help them find out who it is,” said David Mittelman, the CEO of Othram Inc., a private forensic genetics company.

Mittelman is working with Kane County Coroner Rob Russell to hopefully provide answers to the 45-year-old mystery.

“What we know is the individuals were renovating their house in Batavia in 1978 and at some point when they were opening up a wall and discovered a skull and called Batavia Police,” Russell said.

Russell said at the time, investigators determined that the bones may have been from the late 1800s.

“Not only did we discover it was a female in her mid-twenties, but also that it probably was decades old so there’s a very distinct possibility this skull could be 100 or 150 years old,” Russell said.

Investigators are now turning to DNA technology oin hopes of getting answers.

“So what we do is different at Othram, we’re the only company that does this completely in-house,” Mittelman said. “We develop DNA profiles that are comprised of hundreds of thousands of markers and we can use that information to establish relationships with very distant genetic relatives and from there we can build family trees.”

However, the process of extracting DNA and building out a family tree can be costly.

“It’s a really meaningful thing, it’s not hard to do, it just takes a different approach and a little bit of funding,” Mittelman said.

That’s why Russell is asking for the public’s help using crowdfunding to raise the necessary funds to hopefully provide closure for a family that has been left with the unsolved mystery for so long.

“If it’s something they would want to do, I would ask that they consider contributing $5, $10, $20, we’ll have this thing funded in no time,” Russell said.

With only a limited number of skeletal remains recovered from the home, the cause of death was never determined, but they are hopeful an identity will bring more answers.

Visit DNASolves.com for more information on how to donate.