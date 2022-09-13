LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team.

Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday.

Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled out of bounds. Video shows a Nazareth football coach attack the Marist defender, then taunt him by standing above him.

After reviewing the video, Nazareth Academy immediately placed the coach on suspension.