OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — A Naperville woman has been charged with murder after she reportedly shot and killed a 34-year-old Saturday night at a Oakbrook Terrace hotel.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Latrice Phillips was arrested and charged for the murder of 34-year-old Calvin Truitt after she reportedly shot and killed him at the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace on Saturday.

The Oakbrook Terrace Police Department responded to the Hilton Suites hotel on the 10 block of Drury Lane on reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Truitt had been shot twice in his back and side area. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation showed that Phillips got into a verbal altercation with a person in a group of people who she reportedly knew, including Truitt, at the hotel pool. Truitt and his group left the pool area and got into a hotel elevator.

Phillips allegedly left the pool area and followed Truitt and his group into the elevator. When the elevator doors open on the seventh floor, a fight reportedly broke out at which point Phillips pulled out a handgun and fire three times, striking Truitt.

She then fled the scene and returned to her hotel room and was taken into custody a short time later. Officers recovered a handgun in a holster from Phillips’ waistband during the arrest.

Phillips faces first degree murder charges and will next appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 4.