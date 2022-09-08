NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville City Council has approved an ordinance implementing a $900 fine for car owners who flee from police.

According to the Naperville Police Department, there has been a large increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so.

The ordinance includes drivers fleeing traffic stops made by the Naperville police within city limits.

The issue was enacted in result of the number of fleeing incidents in Naperville increasing by more than 800% since pre-pandemic levels.



Officials are also advocating for the class misdemeanor to be upgraded to a class four felony.

