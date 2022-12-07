BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police.

Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police.

The Will County Coroner performed an autopsy on Wednesday, but police said the final cause and manner of death are pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-226-8620 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

A cash reward may be issued if a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.