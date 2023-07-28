WHEATON, Ill. — A Naperville man was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met through Snapchat.

James Nead, 30, was guilty on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, solicitation to meet a child and traveling to meet a child.

In June 2019, the 13-year-old girl received a message on Snapchat from Nead. Several days later, he convinced the girl to meet him and threatened to released photographs of her if she did not.

On June 28, she met Nead at a strip mall and he sexually abused her in his car. The victim blocked Nead, but he contacted her making the same threats through another account.

According to a release, the victim’s father got involved and contacted the police.

He was taken into custody a year later on June 29, 2020 after a warrant as issued.

Nead’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31. He faces up to seven years in prison.