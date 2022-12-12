DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Naperville man has been charged and accused of putting swastika stickers on campaign signs.

Keith Klingeman, 49, is facing two hate crime charges and one count of criminal damage to property.

Authorities allege that at some point in time between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, Klingeman defaced two campaign signs of then DuPage County Board candidate Patricia Gustin.

He’s accused of making swastika stickers with markers and putting them on the signs. On Friday, a $50,000 arrest warrant was issued.

“The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable.”

Klingeman turned himself into police Friday. He posted bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.