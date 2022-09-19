NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night.

According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck by lightning.

When officials arrived on the scene, they reported fire coming through the roof.

The family was safely evacuated from the home and the fire was put under control by 11:13 p.m. There were no injuries to residents or first responders.

According to officials, the home is still habitable and the fire is estimated to have caused $30,000 in damages.