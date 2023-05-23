DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Oswego man was taken into custody Monday after leading Illinois State Police on a high speed chase reaching speeds up to 150 mph on I-88.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, an Illinois State Trooper allegedly witnessed a motorcyclist traveling at 100 mph heading towards the Washington Street exit on westbound I-88 just after 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

The Illinois State Trooper attempted to pull over the motorcycle, but the driver accelerated to 135 mph while weaving in and out of traffic. ISP did not pursue the motorcycle.

Illinois State Police Air Ops then monitored the motorcycle, which allegedly reached speeds of 150 mph on westbound I-88.

Almost 30 minutes later, the driver of the motorcycle exited I-88 and parked on Ramm Drive in Naperville where he was taken into custody.

Vermain Schaefer, 27, of Oswego, was later identified as the driver of the motorcycle. He reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license.

Schaefer is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses. His bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday.