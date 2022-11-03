KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting his wife in the head on Halloween.

Authorities allege Timothy Gordon, 46, shot his wife, Yajaira Gordon, 35, once in the head in their home on Oak Ridge Lane at around noon Oct. 31.

Gordon is facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.

His bail was set at $3 million and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.