BERWYN, Ill — A vehicle was struck by a Metra train near Berwyn Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. involving Metra BNSF train No. 1223. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train movement is halted near Berwyn.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Metra says extensive delays are possible as well as rolling delays for other trains on the BNSF Line.

For the latest updates, check out Metra.com.