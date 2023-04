DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Friday evening near Downers Grove, according to Metra.

An outbound train struck someone near Main Street and Forest Avenue, according to information from Metra and the village.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

In a tweet, Metra said inbound and outbound traffic is being stopped.

An inbound train from Aurora to Chicago’s Union Station is stopping in Lisle.

This story will be updated.