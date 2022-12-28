MAYWOOD, Ill. — The community is coming together to honor a church destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon in Maywood.

The pastor of the New Life in Christ Bible Church, Rev. Ronald Beamon, invited the congregation to come together for a prayer vigil Wednesday evening.

New video from a neighbor shows just how intense the fire was.

The Maywood Fire Department said once firefighters made sure no one was inside, they had to get out because the flames spread so fast.

Beamon said there was even damage to a neighbor’s home.

He’s now asking neighbors and the community to come together to pray for the church community.

A GoFundMe has been created to help replace music equipment, the PA system and other things he fears insurance won’t cover.

The fire chief said the fire still remains under investigation.