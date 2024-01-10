DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Two people are dead in an apparent domestic-related shooting in Downers Grove, according to police.

Police said a 911 call was made around 10 p.m. Tuesday from a home in the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to several people who said there was a man inside the home with a gun. They also told police they heard gun shots.

Police surrounded the home and made entry, where they discovered a man and a woman dead— both with gunshot wounds. Their identities have not yet been released.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was inside the home.

According to police, the shooting appears to be domestic and they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.