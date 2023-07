BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A man is unresponsive after being pulled from a pond Friday afternoon in Bensenville.

According to Bensenville police Chief Dan Schulze, the man slipped into the Redmond Pond in the 500 block of John Street.

Police and fire personnel from Bensenville and other agencies responded, found the man, brought him to the surface and took him to a hospital.

His specific condition hasn’t been released.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones,” Schulze said.