GENEVA, Ill. — A Yorkville man is dead after he got off a Metra train on Friday, went under the crossing arm and was struck by a freight train in Geneva, according to police.

The man, 49, who hasn’t been identified yet, was struck by the freight train around 9 p.m. near Third Street and Western Avenue.

According to the Geneva Police Department, the man was with two other men who also went under the crossing arm. They weren’t injured.

Police said their vehicle was parked on the north side of the tracks and they were trying to get to their car when the man was struck.

The Geneva Police Department and Kane County Coroner’s Office are still investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.