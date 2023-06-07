OAK BROOK, Ill. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Oak Brook.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, police said the department received a 911 call of shots being fired into a vehicle near 22nd Street and Camden Court.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This case is under investigation and no other information is currently available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Wood at 630-368-8742.