CICERO, Ill. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday while parking a car in Cicero.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of South 49th Avenue in the evening on the report of a shooting.

Authorities said Alejandro Moreno, 47, was found shot to death. They believe an altercation took place and Moreno was shot while parking his car.

He was pronounced dead at around 5:10 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.