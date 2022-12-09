WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for an armed carjacking and gas station robbery in 2020.

James Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery back in August.

On May 11, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Addison officers responded to a call of a carjacking.

Kimbrough was accused of asking a victim if he could borrow a cell phone before carjacking him at gunpoint.

He was taken into custody that night at a gas station in Summit. Following an investigation, police said Kimbrough was involved in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station in Addison on March 29, 2020. He stole money and Swisher Sweet cigars, according to the release.

In addition to the 34 year sentence, Kimbrough will serve a 15-year sentence he received in Cook County for armed robbery.