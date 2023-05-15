DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Cook County man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in a carjacking at a Lombard McDonalds drive-thru last month.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, an individual was waiting in his car in the drive-thru on the McDonalds on the 300 block of East Roosevelt Road in Lombard just after 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Two men reportedly wearing ski masks approached the driver, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get out of the car. The suspects then fled the scene in the driver’s vehicle.

The Lombard Police Department was able to locate the vehicle a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects sped off reaching 100 mph on Roosevelt Road. Lombard PD called off the pursuit for safety purposes.

A short time later, the Elmhurst Police Department located the vehicle and attempted another traffic stop. The Elmhurst officers pursed the stolen vehicle and reportedly witnessed the car lose control on the I-290 entrance ramp and crash.

Police identified the suspect’s as Dallas Dabney, 28, of Broadview, and Antonio Protho, 22, of Chicago.

Dabney was taken into custody a few moments after the crash. Protho was located an hour later when officers found him hiding near a restaurant on Roosevelt Road. Authorities reportedly discovered two guns in the stolen vehicle.

Dabney plead guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday.

The case against Protho is still ongoing. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.