WHEATON, Ill. — A Chicago man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Thursday after robbing a suburban Domino’s and Dunkin’ in 2020.

Devonte Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and subsequently was sentenced to 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Jan. 4, 2020, DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery call at a Domino’s, located in the 5500 block of Belmont Road in unincorporated Downers Grove.

Upon their arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene. Following an investigation, police believe at around 1:30 p.m., Johnson, who was with another unidentified man, pointed a gun at the cashier and ordered them to open the register.

He then proceeded to continue to point the gun at the cashier and demand that they open the safe.

Johnson and the man fled the scene in a Mercedes that had been stolen earlier in the day in Bolingbrook.

Police learned later that around 10 minutes prior to the Domino’s robbery, Johnson’s accomplice pointed a gun at a Dunkin’ cashier at a store in the 4300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lisle. Money was stolen from the register and the safe by the man and Johnson.

Later in the day, Johnson and several other individuals were involved in a pursuit in the stolen Mercedes, which ended when the vehicle crashed.

Johnson fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later.

He will be required to serve 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.