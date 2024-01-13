ELGIN, Ill. — A man who was amid a mental health crisis is in stable condition after he was shot by an Elgin police officer early Saturday morning, according to City of Elgin officials.

City officials said an officer responded to the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a suicidal subject.

According to the Elgin Police Department’s preliminary investigation, the officer was directed inside the residence by a caller who was seeking help with a 29-year-old man. At first contact, police said the 29-year-old man had obvious wounds to his neck and torso area and the responding officer attempted to provide assistance, but the man began to struggle with the officer.

As this was happening, police said the man got ahold of a knife and began stabbing himself before turning his attention to the officer. While still armed with the knife, the man approached the officer. The officer then shot the man and secured him before applying medical aid.

The man was then taken to a local area hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Under department policy, the officer involved in the shooting was transported to a local hospital for observation and testing, was later released, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was contacted and will be conducting the investigation, in accordance with state law.

“We will be sharing information as soon as possible,” said Elgin PD Chief of Police Ana Lalley. “Including the release of body camera video, after the Public Integrity Task Force’s investigation and other critical investigative procedures have been completed.”