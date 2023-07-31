GENEVA, Ill. — A miraculous hole-in-one shot was hit at a charity golf tournament honoring the memory of cancer victim by his stepdad in Geneva on Monday.

“Jay’s Hope” foundation hosted their seventh annual charity golf tournament to honor the late Jay Burger, who has been described as a kind and generous soul who succumbed to bone cancer in 2016.

Kelly Jo Golson, Jay’s mother, remembered the diagnosis when her son began a grueling 20 months of surgery and cancer treatments before losing his battle in 2016.

The grieving family launched “Jay’s Hope,” a non-profit aimed at helping to fund a teen lounge with the Chicago Bulls at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn and Advocate Lutheran in Park Ridge.

Hundreds of golfers teed off at Eagle Brook County Club on Monday.

