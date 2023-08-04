ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — A 30-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of dragging an Island Lake police officer with his car last year, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In June 2022, an Island Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Lanord Miles, 30, was driving.

While conducting the traffic stop, Miles refused police officer’s orders and began to drive away, dragging the police officer with his vehicle for about half a mile before the police officer was able to release grip off the vehicle. The officer sustained scratches and significant bruising.

Officers were able to arrest Miles and a search of the car was conducted where Island Lake Police found over 18 grams of cocaine.

A jury found Miles guilty on Wednesday.

Miles was convicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He could face a sentence of 4 to 15 years in prison, but due to his previous record, Miles could receive an extended sentence of up to 30 years.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 7.