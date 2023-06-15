GENEVA, Ill. — Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man fatally shot his ex-wife, then himself, in Geneva early Wednesday evening.

Police responded around 5:20 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Pebble Beach Court following a 911 call.

According to police, Chad Dockery, of Hinsdale, called 911 to report he murdered his ex-wife, Amanda Dockery, 48, a resident of the home officers responded to. He also told dispatchers he was armed with a pistol.

Upon arrival, an officer saw Chad inside a vehicle at the end of the home’s driveway and as the officer approached, a gun was fired.

Police said Chad was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle and a 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene.

Amanda was found inside the home with two apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both Amanda and Chad were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where they were both pronounced dead.

No other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department and members of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force as additional facts are gathered.

