BATAVIA, Ill. — An Aurora man is facing several charges after Batavia police said he struck and critically injured a teenage boy riding his bike last month.

On Wednesday, Batavia police said Cesar Gandarilla, 38, is charged with three counts of Aggravated DUI/great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated DUI/ no valid driver’s license, DUI combination drugs, aggravated use of communications device great bodily harm, unlawful use of cannabis/ driver and numerous traffic violations.

On May 31, police said Gandarilla struck the boy while he was riding his bike near Union Avenue and South Batavia Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team assisted the Batavia Police Department with the investigation.