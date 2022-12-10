LOMBARD, Ill. — One of the men involved in an armed robbery that resulted in a man’s death and a Lombard officer being shot is being held without bond, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Anthony Brown, 31, of Chicago, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer and armed robbery with a firearm, all Class X felonies, according to a press release.

For the first time, authorities have identified Brown and Pierre Thompson, who was shot and killed by an officer, as the men involved in the robbery and shooting.

In the press release, the state’s attorney alleges Thompson and Brown entered a smoke shop Wednesday afternoon on West Roosevelt Road, showed a handgun, stole money from the cash register and then went into the back of the store where they found the owner.

Brown and Thompson ordered them to get on the floor, hit the owner in the head with the gun and stole their wallets, cell phones, $600 from a file cabinet and left, according to the release.

That’s when two Lombard police officers found them and the state’s attorney’s office said Thompson fired shots as the officers got out of their car. One officer was hit in the leg and an officer shot and killed Thompson.

Brown was arrested at the scene “within seconds” of the shooting. The officer was taken to a local hospital by another officer and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer hasn’t been identified, but the Village of Lombard said he is 33 years old and a six-year veteran of the department.

Thompson fired shots from a gun modified with a switch to allow it to be fired as a fully automatic weapon, according to the release.

“We as a society must never normalize or accept the type of violent behavior alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This behavior cannot stand and in DuPage County we will not sit idly by while criminals terrorize our communities. We will respond with every legal tool available to control violent crime and keep our businesses, their patrons and our communities safe.”

Berlin said he is thankful the officer is expected to survive his injury and thanked him for his service.

“I am extremely grateful that the officer is expected to recover and on behalf of the entire Lombard Police Department, I wish him a speedy recovery and wish him well, physically and emotionally,” Lombard Police Department Chief Roy Newton said in the release. “I thank all of our partners in law enforcement who came to our assistance.”

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation by the MERIT Public Integrity Team.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 27 for an arraignment.