DEKALB, Ill. — A man was shot and killed Sunday in DeKalb, according to police.

The shooting was reported to the DeKalb Police Department Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Russell Road.

Police said a man in his 20s was killed. His identity hasn’t been released.

Detectives said they are speaking to a person of interest and a weapon was recovered.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.