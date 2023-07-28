OAK PARK, Ill. — A man has died one day after being seriously injured in a building fire in Oak Park.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the unidentified man passed away around 8:30 Wednesday night. He was initially transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

Oak Park Village officials told WGN News on July 26 that emergency personnel were called to the 200 block of S. Maple Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a fire with collapsed wall sections at a multi-story building.

“I started hearing people say, ‘Call 911.’ I thought it was maybe a car accident,” said building resident Ethan Colchamiro. “But as soon as I walked outside, I could just see plumes of smoke building up.”

At least 12 people were displaced as a result of the blast. Firefighters have not ruled out the possibility of an explosion.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.