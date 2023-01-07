KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township.

This is not far from the Aurora Municipal Airport.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the man, who is expected to survive, was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Firefighters from the Big Rock Fire Department and Sugar Grove Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.