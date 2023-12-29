BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man conducted an armed robbery at a Best Buy in Bolingbrook Thursday.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 300 block of North Weber Road, on the report of an armed robbery.

Police learned the man presented several items to the cashier and then displayed a gun.

The suspect, described as a Black man approximately 6′ tall wearing all black and a face mask, fled with the items in a black sedan with no license plate.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information can call police at 630-226-8620.